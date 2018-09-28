WSJ: Slack prepping IPO for early next year

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams competitor Slack is actively preparing for a 1H19 IPO, according to WSJ sources. The company hasn’t hired underwriters yet, but that could happen soon.

The IPO could come as early as Q1 and Slack expects it could achieve a valuation well over $7B, the value at the time of its latest funding round, which would make Slack one of the largest tech debuts since Snap in 2017.

Slack’s workplace instant-messaging app had over 8M DAUs and 3M paid users earlier this year.

Microsoft shares are down 0.3% premarket to $114.03.

