Nevada casinos can't match McGregor/Mayweather month

Gaming win in Nevada fell for the second straight month in August as the comparison against last year's fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather proved too tough to match.

State-wide gaming win was down 7.7% to $913M.

Las Vegas Strip gaming win was down 12.4% to $477.9M vs. +21% Y/Y a year ago amid the McGregor/Mayweather rush.

Downtown Las Vegas gaming win fell 4.8% to $46.2M.

A slightly soft convention and sporting event schedule in September, October and November is expected to impact the next three months of Nevada numbers.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

Nevada-related stocks: CZR, BYD, WYNN, MGM, LVS, FLL, RRR, GDEN.

