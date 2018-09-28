Avadel's Noctiva successful in late-stage nocturia studies

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) announces the successful outcomes from two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating NOCTIVA (desmopressin acetate) Nasal Spray in patients with nocturia (have to urinate one or more times at night). The results were just published in the journal of the American Urological Association.

Patients receiving 0.83 mcg or 1.66 mcg of NOCTIVA experienced 1.3 - 1.6 reductions in nocturic episodes per night (baseline was a mean of 2.16) compared to control.

On the safety front, it was well-tolerated with an acceptable safety profile.

The FDA approved NOCTIVA in March 2017.