KKR, Blackstone are said to be mulling $3B Shriram Group deal

KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) are among a group interested in buying a stake in Shriram Group, an Indian finance conglomerate backed by billionaire Ajay Piramal, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The two potential suitors have each held preliminary talks in recent months in Chennai-based Shriram, which is owned by Piramal Enterprises Ltd., TPG, and an employee trust. The investment could total about $3B, according to the people.

Shriram, a group holding company, would first need to merge with its two other publicly traded arms--Shriram Transport Finance (OTC:SRRQY) and Shriram City Union Finance--to complete a deal.

The negotiations have been stalled by market turmoil after the default of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services. Talks could make progress once that situation stabilizes, Bloomberg reports.

BX -0.3% in premarket trading.

