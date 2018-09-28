Endo Pharmaceuticals recalls two lots of Robaxin 750mg tablets 100 count bottle packs

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is voluntarily recalling two lots of Robaxin (methocarbamol tablets, USP) 750mg Tablets 100 Count Bottle pack to the consumer level.

The products have been found to have incorrect daily dosing information on the label due to a labeling error which misstates the daily dose as "two to four tablets four times daily" rather than the correct dosage of "two tablets three times daily."

Patients who follow the directions on the bottle may experience significant drowsiness or dizziness which would put them at risk of falls or an overdose which could result in seizures, coma, or death.

To date, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.