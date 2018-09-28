CafePress to be taken over by Snapfish, shares up 17.8% premarket.

To expand its photo and non-photo product offerings, Snapfish, LLC to acquire CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS).

A subsidiary of Snapfish will commence a tender offer for all the outstanding shares of CafePress common stock.

“Today marks a critical turning point in our pursuit to return CafePress to its market leading position in the personalized and expressive gift category. We are excited about the opportunity to accelerate growth by leveraging our content portfolio across Snapfish’s distribution channels,” said Fred Durham, founder and CEO of CafePress, Inc. “We take great pride in being the pioneer of offering personalized and custom merchandise to consumers and believe this transaction provides an opportunity to further our leading position as well as return value to our stockholders.”

The transaction is expected to close in early November.