Kingsway Financial plans to incorporate in Delaware

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) plans to change its jurisdiction of incorporation from the province of Ontario in Canada to the state of Delaware in the U.S., saying the move will eliminate a number of income tax inefficiencies would occur when it sells its Mendota operations.

The change is also expected to reduce operating expenses and transactional inefficiencies resulting from being subject to Canadian corporate laws even though it has no operations in Canada.

After SEC clearance of the company's registration statement, Kingsway will hold a special meeting to seek shareholder approval for the change.

The company agreed in July to sell its non-standard automobile insurance companies to Premier Holdings LLC.

Previously: Kingsway announces CEO transition (Sept. 6)