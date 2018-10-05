Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of October 7 - 13 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (10/7): American Academy of Otolaryngology - Head Neck Surgery Annual Meeting, Atlanta, GA (4 days). Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP): Educational symposium and implant training program. Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN): Xhance data.

MONDAY (10/8): FDA action dates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PRTK) omadacycline for CABP & ABSSSI and the inclusion of CV benefit data in the labeling of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Invokana.

WEDNESDAY (10/10): Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in MS ((ECTRIMS)), Berlin (3 days). TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX): Phase 2 data on ublituximab in relapsing forms of MS. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY): Five-year Ocrevus data. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): Over 70 presentations on MS products.

THURSDAY (10/11): FDA action dates for Trevena's (NASDAQ:TRVN) oliceridine injection for moderate-to-severe pain and Celltrion's biosimilar of Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rituxan.

American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting, Phoenix, AZ (4 days). Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS): Eskata and HP40 data.

Fiscal Q4 report from Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA).

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME): R&D briefing, NYC.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX): Renal Day, NYC.

DFCon Diabetic Foot Global Conference, Houston, TX (3 days). PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE): SkinTE data.

FRIDAY (10/12): FDA action date for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ACRX) DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablets) for pain.