PetroChina commits to $3.46B investment in LNG Canada project

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), one of Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Asian partners in the LNG Canada venture in western Canada, approves its $3.46B share of the investment, pushing the huge project closer to moving forward.

All the partners, including Korea Gas, Malaysia’s Petronas and Japan’s Mitsubishi, need to make similar moves for the venture to approve a final investment decision.

“LNG Canada looks like it is pretty much getting over the line, so deciding not to go ahead with it now would be a big surprise," says Energy Aspects analyst Trevor Sikorski.

LNG Canada could be the biggest new liquefied natural gas terminal to be sanctioned in years, with the capacity to eventually export as much as 26M metric tons/year.