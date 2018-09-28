Illumina announces conversion period for 0% and 0.5% convertible senior notes due 2019 and 2021, respectively

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) notified holders of its 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 and its 0.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 that the Notes will become convertible into Illumina common stock at the option of the holders beginning on October 1 and ending at the close of business on December 31.

The Notes will become convertible because the last reported sale price of common shares was greater than 130% of the conversion rate in effect on such last trading day.

The Notes will be convertible at a conversion rate of 3.9318 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, which is equivalent to a conversion price of ~$254.34 per share of common stock.