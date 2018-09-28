Tesla developments as they happen

Keep track of the latest Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) news today with this running summary of developments. Updates will follow throughout the day.

10:44 a.m. - Electrek updates on Tesla's Q3 production. "The automaker had a strong week of production and managed to bring the total number Model 3 produced to over 51,000 vehicles. For the first time in months, Tesla was able to produce about 5,000 Model 3 vehicles over seven days," writes Electrek Editor in Chief Fred Lambert.

10:39 a.m. - The Telegraph is having some fun trying to figure out who could replace Elon Musk as CEO of the company if the SEC wins their case. Tesla president of automotive Jerome Guillen, former Ford CEO Mark Fields, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Tesla vice president of production Peter Hochholdinger are the four names trotted out by the publication. Anyone have a better idea?

10:07 a.m. - Fox's Charles Gasparino reports that Elon Musk hired ex-Mark Cuban lawyer Chris Clark (Lathan & Watkins) to help in his legal fight against the SEC. Cuban won his insider trading case against the SEC in 2013.

9:40 a.m. - Share price check: Tesla is down 12.3% on the day and traded as low as $268.10. Tesla is down 21% over the last 90 days. The 52-week low on Tesla is $244.59. Technical traders are making a big deal out of $267 as a Fibonacci breaking point.

9:38 a.m. - Oppenheimer is one of the first Tesla bulls to make an appearance after the SEC lawsuit. "We believe lawyers have been engaged since the early days following the go-private tweet and that Musk will be looking for a speedy settlement," writes analyst Colin Rusch. "In the meantime, we remain focused on company fundamentals, which we believe continue to move in a positive direction," he adds. No change from Oppy on the Outperform rating on Tesla.

9:33 a.m. - A quick recap of actions from Wall Street firms shows Citi moving to a Sell rating and Barclays warning that the Musk premium of $130 could evaporate. "We see the potential for negative sentiment to impact demand and employee morale," chimes in Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas.

9:32 a.m. - Traders considering how to handle their short positions on Tesla might want to listen to Whitney Tilson and Mark Spiegel discuss the EV automaker in an engaging YouTube video.

9:31 a.m. - Sources tell CNBC that Elon Musk pulled out of a "no-guilt" agreement with the SEC at the last minute. The deal is said to have included a requirement that Musk step down as chairman for at least two years and that two independent directors be added to the board.