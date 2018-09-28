Congo miner warns Randgold on transfer of Kibali gold mine to Barrick

Democratic Republic of Congo state miner Sokimo warns Randgold Resources (GOLD +0.9% ) that it would “assert its rights” in Barrick Gold’s (ABX +0.9% ) acquisition of Rangold’s stake in the Kibali project.

Randgold owns a 45% stake in several projects in Congo, including the Kibali mine, one of Africa's biggest gold mines and a joint venture with AngloGold (45%) and Congolese state miner Sokimo (10%).

The same language about asserting rights was used by Congo’s other state miner, Gecamines, against Freeport McMoRan, when in 2016 it announced the sale of its stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum; Gecamines eventually received $100M in a settlement.