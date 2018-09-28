BofA Merrill Lynch bans penny stocks in crackdown on risky securities: CNBC

Bank of America (BAC -0.6% ) Merrill Lynch banned purchases of risky penny stocks in July and added restrictions to their sales in September, CNBC says, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The moves come as company continues to retreat from potentially risky activities. As of Sept. 30, stocks priced under $5 per share from companies with a market cap under $300M will be subject to a regulatory review at BofAML.

Penny stocks, which the SEC defines as a small company trading for less than $5 a share an the over-the-counter market, are usually thinly traded and face few disclosure requirements, making them convenient tools for fraudulent schemes.