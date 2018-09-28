Kona Gold Solutions enters distribution agreement with Southeast Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Solutions (OTCPK:KGKG) has entered into a distribution agreement with Southeast Beverage, Inc.

“Southeast Beverage gives Kona Gold distribution capabilities in several key Southeast Markets. As we bring on new distribution partners, I will be working hand-in-hand with them to ensure we have successful kick offs of our brands and strong pull through in new markets,” stated Chris Selinger, V.P. of Sales of Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.

Kona Gold is currently in the process of having the Company’s financials audited in order to meet the requirements set worth by OTC in order to uplist to the OTCQB market tier.