Monaker Group prices $1.9M registered offering

Monaker Group (MKGI) has entered into an agreement with institutional investors for a registered direct offering of 905K common shares at $2.10, for gross proceeds of approximately $1.9M.

The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about October 2.

Additionally such investor will receive a registered warrant to purchase eight tenths of a share of common stock, having an exercise price of $2.85 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

The company expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $1.7M, which will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital and other general and administrative purposes.