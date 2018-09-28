Tencent's woes weigh on emerging-market funds

Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) 18% stock price drop since June weighs down the emerging-market funds where the company is the largest holding.

Tencent’s rally last year and size mean it features in over half of all emerging-market equity portfolios, and owners have an average 5.2% exposure, according to eVestment data via Bloomberg.

Shares are pressured by the company’s first profit drop in a decade, revoked game licenses, and increasing regulatory difficulties in China.

TSMC (NYSE:TSM) stands to gain from Tencent’s troubles since it has the second-largest weighting on MSCI’s emerging market index and is up 21% in its best quarter in fifteen years.

