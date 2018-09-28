Carnival sized up after earnings stumble

Wolfe Research updates on Carnival (CCL +0.3% ) after taking in yesterday's post-earnings action.

"We thought F3Q yields also could have been better, and it’s likely that 2019 consensus needs to come down toward our low-end estimate. The stock rallied back some and closed down only 5% because the tone on the call was positive and indicative of recent improving trends, and it seems likely to us that yield growth can sequentially accelerate throughout 2019," writes analyst Jared Shojaian and team.

