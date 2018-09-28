Aehr Test Systems down 5% post Q1 earnings miss

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR -5.6%) reported Q1 sales decrease of 32% Y/Y to $4.7M, impacted by couple of key shipments that pushed into Q2.
Q1 Gross margin declined by 910 bps to 32.8% and operating margin declined by 3,290 bps to -30.4%.
Inventories were $9.6M as of August 31, 2018, compared to $9M last quarter.
Bookings totaled $2.3M and Backlog was $6.1M as of August 31, 2018.
Company has cash and cash equivalents of $15.86M, compared to $16.85M last quarter.
Received a $2.7M follow-on order from one of the lead FOX-XP Test and Burn-in System customers for a FOX- XP Multi-Wafer Test and Burn-in System and WaferPak Aligner.
FY19 Outlook: Revenue $30-35M; GAAP profit range between break-even and $2.5M.
Previously: Aehr Test Systems misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (Sept. 27)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox