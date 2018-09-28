Stocks tick lower after Europe political news

Stocks mostly edge lower at the open after populist parties governing Italy widened the country's budget deficit target for next year to 2.4% of GDP, likely putting the country at odds with the European Union; S&P and Nasdaq both -0.1% , Dow flat.

European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX -1.7% , France's CAC -0.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +1.4% and China's Shanghai Composite +1% .

In the U.S., Tesla -10.9% following news that the SEC is suing CEO Elon Musk over his tweet about taking the electric automaker private.

The utilities sector ( +0.8% ) is the top performer, while materials ( -0.4% ) and financials ( -0.8% ) are at the back of the pack.

In U.S. economic data, the core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, showed that prices excluding food and energy were flat in August.