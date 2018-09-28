Focus Financial Partners announces Loring Ward to merge with The Buckingham Family of Financial Services

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS +2.9% ) announces that its partner firm The Buckingham Family of Financial Services agrees to merge with Loring Ward.

Focus says that the transaction is one of the largest transactions in the history of the company.

The deal terms includes cash consideration of $117.5M to be funded by existing cash and Focus’ revolving credit facility and $117.5M in Focus Class A shares.

On an Adjusted EPS, the transaction is expected to be accretive to Focus shareholders immediately after closing of the deal that is expected by end of 2018.