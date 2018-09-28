Walgreens Boots Alliance settles case with SEC

Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announces that it struck a deal with the SEC to fully resolve an investigation into forward-looking financial goals and related disclosures.

The disclosures by the company and top execs at issue were made prior to the merger with Alliance Boots.

The company says the settlement does not involve any of Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current officers or executives, nor does it allege that anyone acted intentionally or recklessly at any time.

Walgreens will pay a penalty of $34.5M as part of the settlement.

Source: Press Release