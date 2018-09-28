Former Salix CFO to pay $1M to settle SEC charges of misleading investors

The SEC has charged Bausch Health Companies (BHC -0.7% ) unit Salix Pharmaceuticals and former CFO Adam Derbyshire with misleading the investment community about the amount of product in wholesaler inventory. Specifically, the company offered incentives for wholesalers to stock up in order to achieve revenue targets, a tactic called "channel stuffing." The alleged misconduct occurred before it was acquired by then-Valeant in early 2015.

Mr. Derbyshire will pay more than $1M to settle the charges. The company has agreed to be enjoined from future violations of anti-fraud and corporate reporting provisions of federal securities laws.