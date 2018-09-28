Financials  | On the Move

European banks sink as Italy set for battle with EU over budget

|By:, SA News Editor

Europe banks and financials drop as the stage is set for a EU-Italy battle over Italy's proposed budget deficit of 2.4% of GDP for the next three years, a higher level the previous administration's target.

The iShares MSCI Europe Financial ETF (NASDAQ:EUFNslumps 2.4%, its biggest decline since August 9. YTD return is -7.1%. The euro weakens 0.5% against the U.S. dollar at 0.86 euros to the greenback.

Dutch bank ING Groep (NYSE:INGloses 3.3%, while Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DBfalls 3.1% and Banco Santander (NYSE:SANdrops 2.7%. Lloyds Bank (NYSE:LYG-2.9%.

Insurers also weaken: Allianz SE (OTCPK:AZSEY -3.3%), Prudential Plc (PUK -2.4%), AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHY -3%).

The decline is more subdued in U.S. financials, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLFdown 0.6%.

European financial ETFs: EUFN, EUFL

Euro ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR

Previously: Italy plunges more than 4%, bond yields shoot higher (Sept. 28)

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox