CannaRoyalty to acquire Canadian Vape product retailer

CannaRoyalty (OTCQX:CNNRF -3% ) signs a binding term sheet to acquire 180 Smoke, a prominent online & retail Vape operator, and has the largest share of the online Vape market in Canada

The deal provides an opportunity for rapid deployment of a cannabis retail footprint in Ontario, as majority of 180 Smoke's bricks & mortar locations have cannabis potential.

The transaction is valued at C$25M comprising C$22.5M in CNNRF shares and C$2.5M in cash; 180 Smoke is also entitled to C$15M in milestone payment.