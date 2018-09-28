Shell, Exxon, Chevron among winners of Brazil pre-salt auction

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) are among the winners in Brazil's pre-salt offshore auction today.

The Brazilian units of Shell and Chevron were awarded the Saturno field with an offer of 70.2% of profit oil and will pay 3.1B reais for the field, and each will own 50% of the consortium.

XOM’s Brazilian unit and QPI Brasil won the Titã field, offering 23.49% of profit oil and paying 3.1B reais; XOM will have 64% of the consortium.

BP, Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) won the Pau Brasil field, bidding 63.79% of profit oil and paying 500M reais; BP will have 50% of the consortium, Cnooc 30% and Ecopetrol 20%.