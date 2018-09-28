Microsoft, Volkswagen collab on in-car cloud platform

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY -1.8% ) and Microsoft (MSFT -0.5% ) will collaborate on a new digital services platform for the automaker’s vehicles.

The service will be built on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform, which stands second to Amazon Web Services in the cloud market.

Volkswagen will establish a development center near Microsoft’s Washington HQ and will invest a “low three-digit-million euro sum” into the center.

Microsoft will supply engineers and Volkswagen will transfer some staff from Germany. Staffing will eventually include about 300 people.

Financial terms weren’t revealed, but it is a five-year deal with an option to extend.

Volkswagen expects 1M new vehicles per year to be connected to its cloud services by 2020.