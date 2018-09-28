Walgreens to pay $34.5M to settle SEC charges

The SEC has charged Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA -0.3% ), former CEO Gregory Wasson and former CFO Wade Miquelon with misleading investors about the increased risk that the company would miss a key financial goal when it merged with Alliance Boots GmgH in 2012.

Specifically, Walgreens announced that the combined organization would generate $9.0B - 9.5B in non-GAAP operating income in fiscal 2016, but after completing the step of the merger, internal projections indicated much higher risk to achieving the target. Despite the gloomier outlook, the company and executives repeatedly affirmed the original projection without disclosing the heightened risk to the investment community. When the company announced that was moving ahead with the second step of the merger, it revised its projection down 20% causing a 14.3% drop in the stock price that day.

Walgreens has agreed to pay $34.5M to settle the issue.