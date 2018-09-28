U.S. smart speaker adoption up to 24% in Q2

U.S. smart speaker adoption in Q2 was up to 24%, up two percentage points on the prior quarter, according to Nielsen data.
The firm studied how consumers used their speakers and when then looked at how many were buying multiple devices.
Nielsen found that 4 out of 10 owners have more than one device.
Popular placement locations are the living room (63%), bedroom (35%), and kitchen (28%).
The study doesn’t highlight device adoption by brand but the market news applies to the Amazon (AMZN +0.4%) Echo and Google (GOOGL -0.2%)(GOOG -0.3%) Home lines and to Apple’s HomePod.
