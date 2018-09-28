Associated Capital +13% as it begins exchange offer to reduce Gamco stake

Associated Capital Group (AC +13.2% ) soars after it begins an offer to exchange up to 1.8M shares of its class A common stock for shares it holds in Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) class A common stock.

Under the offer each holder tendering will get 1.9 shares of GBL class A stock for each AC share.

The exchange offer represents a 20% premium to AC's closing price Thursday of $38.40. GBL class A shares closed at $24.33 on the same day. GBL -4.2% .

AC currently holds about 3.73M shares of GBL class A common stock.

If the exchange offer is fully subscribed, AC will beneficially own 306,250 GBL shares, or about 3% of GBL class A common stock shares outstanding after the offer. If the offer is oversubscribed, AC's stake in GBL class A shares will be about 2%.

Previously: Associated Capital says Gamco PIK note extinguished; explores exchange offer (Aug. 28)