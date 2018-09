Applied Opto -13% on revenue guidance; bull Raymond James downgrades

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has tumbled 13.2% after slashing its Q3 revenue estimates due to suspending shipments on some transceivers.

Raymond James has taken its Strong Buy off the stock, trimming its recommendation to Outperform and slashing its price target (to $40 from $51, which still implies "just" 62.5% upside).

Some optical-equipment peers are lower alongside: Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) is off 2.2% , Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) is 1.1% lower and Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is down 1.6% .