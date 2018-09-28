Riskiest of junk bonds on pace for three-year winning streak

U.S. bonds rated CCC or lower are outperforming higher-rated debt with a 1% total return month-to-date, according to ICE bond index data; year-to-date return is 5.8%.

Lowest-rated debt return compares with a 1.9% increase for U.S. junk bonds overall and a 1.9% decline in high-grade bonds, according to ICE index data.

Higher returns from the lowest-rated bonds make them attractive to high-yield investors and supply is down.

So far this year, junk bond issuance, at $150B, is lowest since 2009.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

