SEC charges Stryker (again) for violating Foreign Corrupt Practices Act

The SEC has charged Stryker (SYK +1.2% ) with violating certain internal accounting control provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), the second time it has done so.

The company has agreed to pay $7.8M to settle charges that it failed to implement sufficient internal accounting controls and maintain accurate books and records related to third party sales. It was also agreed to retain an independent compliance consultant to review and evaluate its internal processes related to its accounting of such product sales.

In October 2013, it paid a $3.5M penalty plus $7.5M in disgorgement and $2.2M in interest related to "ill-gotten" gains.