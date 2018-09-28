Reuters: Airbus likely to appoint planemaking boss Faury as next CEO

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is close to appointing planemaking chief Guillaume Faury as its next CEO, after accelerating the search for a successor to outgoing CEO Tom Enders.

Faury was appointed head of the core planemaking business last December after Fabrice Bregier left the company following a power battle with Enders,

The timing of the transition is not yet clear, but Faury reportedly could become CEO as early as this year, advancing plans for a May 2019 handover; the board could make a final decision by a Nov. 13 meeting.