Aceto reports lower Q4 sales and margin pressures; shares down ~7%

Aceto (ACET -7.5% ) reports lower Q4 net sales and gross profit due to challenged generics industry and higher than expected failure to supply penalties at Rising business

Q4 Human Health segment sales was down 35.7% to $73.1M due to pricing pressures, competition and lower than expected contributions from new products

Lower Human Health sales was partially offset by higher Pharmaceutical Ingredients (+25.6%) and Performance Chemicals sales (+12.5%) led by improved sales volumes

Gross margin was down to 5.9%, from 18.9%; reports operating loss of $26.9M vs. operating income of $7.2M last year.

The company ended the quarter with cash balance of $103.9M; working capital was $200.1M, and total debt was $317.4M

