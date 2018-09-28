Lockheed to cut price for new F-35 fighter jets in new contract

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.4% ) is awarded an $11.5B contract by the U.S. Air Force for a batch of 141 F-35 fighter jets, lowering the price by 5.4% per plane to $89.2M.

The agreement removes a roadblock from negotiations for a multi-year deal for the fighters that is expected to consist of three tranches over fiscal years 2018-20.

According to Reuters, negotiations are ongoing for a multi-year deal worth more than $37B encompassing a record 440 F-35s.

Negotiations for this 11th batch of jets reportedly were extended because Trump-appointed Pentagon leadership drilled deep into the program to understand its costs, prolonging negotiations for the multi-year "block buy."