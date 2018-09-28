Goldman, JPMorgan among banks facing stock-lending antitrust case: Reuters

A U.S. judge allows a proposed class-action lawsuit--accusing six banks of squelching competition in the stock-lending market--to proceed, Reuters reports.

The plaintiffs, led by several pension funds, allege that Goldman Sachs (GS -0.8% ), JPMorgan (JPM -0.9% ), Bank of America (BAC -1% ), Credit Suisse (CS -2.5% ), Morgan Stanley (MS -1.5% ), and UBS Group (UBS -1.9% ) conspired to inhibit advances in stock-lending market technology by boycotting startup platforms AQS, Data Explorers, and SL-x.

The suit accuses the banks of using their positions on the board of co-defendant EquiLend LLC to co-opt that company as a way to keep control over the market, which allowed them to charge excessive fees to investors.