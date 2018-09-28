Advertising stocks move further down on probe news

Advertising industry stocks are moving lower today after a drop into yesterday's close following word of a federal investigation into media-buying practices.

With the rest of the market slightly positive, WPP is down 1.6% ; Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is down 1.6% as well; Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) is down 1.1% ; Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is off 1.1% ; and Havas owner Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) is 1.6% lower in U.S. trading.

Havas says it won't comment on the report of the probe, but says while media buying has gotten increasingly complex, clients usually audit its records in order to “validate for themselves that we manage their accounts in accordance with our agreements with them." (h/t Bloomberg)

Liberum says in a note that it's interesting Havas was mentioned in the report as it's not known for U.S. media buying, suggesting "something specific" has drawn prosecutors. Media is the most important part of agency business, making up significant chunks of profits, it notes.