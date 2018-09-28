Phillips 66 Partners cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley on valuation

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP +0.3%) is downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $50 price target, trimmed from $55, at Morgan Stanley, citing the stock's premium valuation alongside recent underperformance by some peers.
PSXP is well ahead of its dropdown-driven MLPs peers, as it has already completed a necessary shift to focus on organic growth, says Stanley's Tom Abrams, adding that some of the company's organic projects that will support a "top-tier" growth profile of 10%-12% include Sand Hills and Bayou Bridge.
But PSXP is trading at 14.7x times 2019 estimated EV/EBITDA and 14.5x 2021 estimated EV/EBITDA, the analyst says, and both are one to two turns higher than some of the company's more mature peers with similar growth expectations.
