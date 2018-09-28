Facebook -2.6% after disclosing security problem

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is rapidly slipping, down 2.6% , after disclosing a security issue it's discovered affecting nearly 50M accounts.

Attackers "exploited a vulnerability in Facebook’s code" related to "View As" -- Facebook's feature that lets users see what their profile looks like to other users. That vulnerability allowed malicious users to steal access tokens usable to take over people's accounts.

The company says its engineering team discovered the issue on Tuesday afternoon, and that it's already fixed the vulnerability and informed law enforcement. It's also reset the access tokens on the nearly 50M accounts, as well as on those of another 40M accounts that saw a "View As" lookup in the past year.

And it's temporarily disabling the "View As" feature amid a security review.