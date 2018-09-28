SoCalGas says nat gas storage facilities nearly full

Sempra Energy's (SRE +1.2% ) SoCalGas says its four storage facilities in California are almost full, reducing concerns it may not have enough fuel to meet heating demand this winter.

But gas supplies still may be tight in southern California on the coldest days this winter due to the reduced availability of the utility's biggest storage field at Aliso Canyon in Los Angeles, following the massive 2015-16 leak and ongoing shutdowns of several pipelines.

SoCalGas says it expects the total amount of working gas in its four facilities to reach 81.6B cf on Sept. 30 out of a total capacity of just over 83B cf, much higher than the 62.3B cf of gas in storage at this time last year and compared with a 2012-16 range of 61.4B-131.4B cf for this time of year.