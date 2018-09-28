Fed's Treasury and securities holdings fall below $4T for first time in four years

The U.S. Federal Reserve's portfolio of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities fell to $3.997T as of Wednesday, Reuters says, citing Fed data.

In the past 10 years, the Fed bought about $3.5T in mortgage and Treasury bonds in an effort to provide liquidity and bolster the economy. The portfolio rose to $4.25T at its peak.

Since 2015 the Fed started shrinking its balance sheet to a more normal level, though it's still unclear what that exact level will be.

Treasuries-based ETFs: PLW, GOVT, EGF, TAPR, FIBR, USTB

MBS ETFs: DMO, TSI, PGZ, JLS, CMBS, FMY, JMT, LMBS, MBSD