U.S. total rig count rises by 1, says Baker Hughes survey

The count of total active rigs in the U.S. gains 1 to 1,054 after falling by 2 last week, according to the latest Baker Hughes weekly survey.

Oil rigs fell by 3 to 863 while gas rigs gained 3 at 189 and two rigs are classified as miscellaneous.

U.S. WTI crude oil remains sharply higher after the release, +2% at $73.60/bbl.

