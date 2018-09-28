Lions Gate rises as investor floats hope of Amazon takeover

Lions Gate Entertainment is sharply higher today (LGF.A +5.9%, LGF.B +6.1%) after a report that its No. 4 Class A investor raises hopes that the company's Amazon.com (AMZN +0.1%) partnership could lead to a takeover.
In an interview, John Kornitzer floated the possibility that the retail giant could swing in and deliver a long-awaited payday for investors in the mini-major studio, Bloomberg reports: "Who knows?"
The stock is "going to go way up" if it can string together a few quarters of good results, Kornitzer says.
He also floated Verizon (VZ -0.4%) as a possibility, though Verizon has said it's not interested in acquiring traditional entertainment companies.
