LendingClub unit, two former execs to pay $4.2M to settle SEC fraud charges

LendingClub Asset Management and two former executives agree to pay more than $4.2M in combined penalties to settle charges that they improperly used fund money to benefit LCA's parent LendingClub (LC -0.1% ), the Securities and Exchange Commission reports.

LCA, its former president, Renaud Laplanche, and its former CFO, Carrie Dolan, were also charged with improperly adjusting fund returns. Laplanche co-founded LendingClub and also served as its CEO.

LCA and Laplanche caused one of the private funds it managed to purchase interests in certain loans that were at risk of going unfunded, to benefit LendingClub, not the fund, in breach of LCA’s fiduciary duty, the SEC says.

The SEC order also found that LCA, Laplanche, and Dolan improperly adjusted monthly returns for that fund and other LCA-managed funds to improve the returns they reported to fund investors.

