Canaccord expects Wayfair rally to extend

Canaccord Genuity hikes its price target on Wayfair (W +2% ) to $165 on a positive view of the online retailer's growth track.

"Wayfair's extensive build out of its delivery infrastructure brings a number of benefits, including faster and cheaper delivery, lower damage rate, and improved customer experience, all of which drive higher repeat rates and therefore higher customer life-time value," notes the firm.

Canaccord thinks the Wayfair investment cycle that started in 2015 is paying off as it points to the explosive direct retail revenue growth over the last few quarters.

Shares of Wayfair are up 85% YTD.