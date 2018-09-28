BofAML: GE gas turbine tech problems resolved

The gas turbine problems that have punished General Electric (GE -1.2%) this month have been resolved, BofA Merrill Lynch says.
The company is shipping turbine blades with a different alloy and adjusted coating technology, which looks to have settled the technology issue, in spite of reports of an additional H-frame shutdown, the bank says.
BofA expects GE to update on the cost of the turbine fix when it discusses earnings Oct. 25; it's expecting impact in the low hundreds of millions -- $0.02-$0.03/share -- rather than a "more road- based impact envisioned by the bears."
GE has declined 7.5% over the past week and are down 9.6% for the past month.
Source: Bloomberg
