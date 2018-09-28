Citizens & Northern to merge with Monument Bancorp

Citizens & Northern (CZNC -0.4%) announce to merge with Monument Bancorp in a transaction valued at ~$42.7M.
Post the completion, the combined entity is expected have ~$1.7B in assets.
As per the deal, Monument shareholders can elect to receive either 1.0144 shares of Citizens & Northern or $28.10 in cash for each Monument share; however, 20% of the Monument shares will be converted into cash and 80% of the Monument will be converted into Citizens & Northern stock
Upon consummation of the Merger, Monument will own ~9.4% of the combined organization.
The transaction is anticipated to close by Q2 2019
