Citizens & Northern to merge with Monument Bancorp

Citizens & Northern (CZNC -0.4% ) announce to merge with Monument Bancorp in a transaction valued at ~$42.7M.

Post the completion, the combined entity is expected have ~$1.7B in assets.

As per the deal, Monument shareholders can elect to receive either 1.0144 shares of Citizens & Northern or $28.10 in cash for each Monument share; however, 20% of the Monument shares will be converted into cash and 80% of the Monument will be converted into Citizens & Northern stock

Upon consummation of the Merger, Monument will own ~9.4% of the combined organization.

The transaction is anticipated to close by Q2 2019