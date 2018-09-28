PHI Group +5.9% after ending one MOU in Vietnam and signing another

PHI Group (OTCQB:PHIL) jumps 5.9% in afternoon trading after terminating a memorandum of understanding with MHD Hanoi Investment JSC and signing another MOU with Saigon Pho Palace JSC for real estate development and other business activities in Vietnam.

PHI Group and SGP Palace will continue talks to reach definitive agreements in: assisting SGP Palace to go public in the U.S. and/or international stock markets; managing construction projects, including the contemplated Asia Diamond Exchange in Quang Nam Province,; jointly developing selective real estate projects; and working with international partners to provide construction materials with new technologies in Vietnam and other southeast Asian markets.

