Credit Suisse to pay $10M to settle charges relate to retail customer order handling

Credit Suisse (CS -2.8% ) Securities USA LLC agrees to settle charges that its now-closed Retail Execution Services business misrepresented and omitted information on how it handled some customers orders, the Securities and Exchange Commission reports.

The charges were brought by both the SEC and the Office of the New York Attorney General. Credit Suisse will pay $5M to each agency.

Among other things, the SEC says the firm used a routing tactic that resulted in less favorable execution prices for customers.

Previously: Goldman, JPMorgan among banks facing stock-lending antitrust case: Reuters (Sept. 28)