Reuters: Attempt to force Facebook Messenger wiretap fails

A U.S. court effort to force Facebook (FB -2.7% ) to wiretap voice calls in its Messenger app recently failed, Reuters reports.

Sources tell Reuters the closely watched test case has gone against a joint federal/state task force charged with investigating criminal gang MS-13. The task force had tried to hold Facebook in contempt of court for refusing the wiretap order.

Telecom companies are required to give police access to calls under federal law, but that law exempts many apps relying solely on Internet infrastructure (as Facebook contends applies to Messenger).

The government had been intercepting ordinary phone calls and Messenger texts between the members, according to the public filings.

Previously: Facebook -2.6% after disclosing security problem (Sep. 28 2018)